South Korea vs. Mexico Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Mexico can lock up a berth in the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win on Saturday when they take on South Korea in a Group F betting matchup at Rostov Arena.

El Tri are riding high after their stunning 1-0 victory over defending World Cup champions Germany as +600 underdogs last weekend, vaulting them to the top of the odds to finish atop the Group F table. South Korea is coming off a 1-0 loss to Sweden as a +285 bet in their tournament opener, extending their current winless streak in World Cup competition to seven matches.

World Cup betting line: Mexico opened as a -245 favorite (wager $245 to win $100); the total is at 2.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

World Cup betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 2.0-0.9, Mexico (2018 World Cup picks on every game)

South Korea vs. Mexico World Cup matchup analysis

The ground literally shook in Mexico City when El Tri completed the upset of Germany in Sunday's group stage opener. The defending World Cup champions dominated on the pitch with 67% possession, while more than doubling up on Mexico with nine shots on target. However, it was the Mexicans who proved effective at capitalizing on opportunities, employing a solid counter-attack that produced the match's lone goal.

With the win, Mexico hopes to have ended a 1-1-2 win-draw-loss run in pre-tournament friendly action. El Tri are also a middling 3-1-2 in their past six competitive contests, but have played stingy defense in recent months, keeping clean sheets in six of their past eight overall. Mexico has also been a reliable performer in World Cup group stage play, going 4-2-1 in seven matches since 2010.

Pegged as massive underdogs in Saturday's matchup, South Korea will be operating in desperation mode as they try to avoid elimination in the group stage at a second straight World Cup. The Taegeuk Warriors take on Mexico after posting just one win in their past seven across all competitions, and have struggled offensively, scoring just one total goal in their past four outings.

