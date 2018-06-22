Goal Machine Cristiano Ronaldo Is Already Making History at World Cup 2018

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 22, 2018

  1. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  2. Meet the Animals Trying to Predict the World Cup

  3. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  4. Baseball Is a Family Affair for Top Prospects

  5. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  6. Sports World Got Hyped for the Fortnite Pro-Am

  7. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  8. Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else

  9. Ovi Is Living His Best Life

  10. France Are Having Some Fun Before WC

  11. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  12. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  13. Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak

  14. 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career

  15. 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball

  16. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  17. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  18. Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar

  19. She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS

  20. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

Right Arrow Icon

Cristiano Ronaldo is making big plays at the World Cup. Just how impressive are his stats? Watch above to see the Portugal star make history.    

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level!

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Refs Must Start Protecting Neymar

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Refs Must Start Protecting Neymar

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Nigeria Beat Iceland, Hand Messi a Lifeline

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Nigeria Beat Iceland, Hand Messi a Lifeline

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Live at 2PM ET — Switzerland vs. Serbia

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Live at 2PM ET — Switzerland vs. Serbia

    Rob Bagchi
    via The Telegraph

    Hummels Set to Miss Germany Clash with Neck Injury

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Hummels Set to Miss Germany Clash with Neck Injury

    Onefootball English
    via Onefootball English