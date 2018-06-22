Ahmed Musa Brace Gives Nigeria Crucial Win vs. Iceland at 2018 World Cup

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Ahmed Musa scored twice as Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 in Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Russia on Friday.

Gylfi Sigurdsson missed a second-half penalty for Iceland, who couldn't build on a bright start and remain level with disappointing Argentina at the foot of the group. La Albiceleste can thank Nigeria for keeping them in the World Cup, but they will need to beat the Super Eagles next time out.

Iceland will attempt to slow Croatia's momentum and steal a qualification berth when the pair meet in Rostov-on-Don on Tuesday, June 26. At the same time, Nigeria will be hoping they can inflict more misery on Argentina while counting on Croatia beating Iceland.

