World Cup 2018 Scores: Friday's Results and Saturday's Schedule

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored stoppage-time goals to snatch Brazil all three points against Costa Rica in a 2-0 win at the FIFA World Cup on Friday.

In a match packed with controversy—Neymar was awarded a penalty that was then overturned by the video assistant referee—Brazil finally broke through in the 91st minute, as the Barcelona midfielder latched on to a loose ball in the penalty area and fired past Keylor Navas.

Neymar then added the gloss six minutes later and was clearly emotional amid the celebrations at the final whistle.

Following that dramatic Group E encounter, Iceland and Nigeria will be out to put the pressure on Argentina in Group D when they meet. It's back to Group E again for the final match of the day, as Switzerland and Serbia go head-to-head in what's poised to be an even encounter.

Here's a recap of how the matches have panned out so far on Friday in Russia.

Friday Fixtures

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Nigeria vs. Iceland

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Saturday Schedule

Belgium vs. Panama

Mexico vs. South Korea

Germany vs. Sweden

Friday Recap

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Brazil produced a gripping late show to start the day on Friday, as they finally broke down Costa Rica to pick up their first win of the tournament.

After a disappointing first half, the Selecao cranked up the pressure after the break, with Gabriel Jesus rattling the bar with a header. Then, Brazil thought they'd been given the perfect chance to break the deadlock when Neymar was deemed to have been held back and a penalty was awarded.

However, the referee opted to review the footage on the sidelines, and for the first time at the World Cup, VAR was used to overrule a penalty that had been given.

It was a call that split opinion:

Still, Brazil were able to keep their composure, and after some smart changes from manager Tite, they went ahead in the 91st minute.

Coutinho was the man in the right place at the right time, seizing a loose ball and prodding through Keylor Navas' legs.

He's in excellent form for Brazil:

Despite that last-gasp goal for the Barcelona man, it was still Neymar who finished the game in the spotlight.

The forward capitalised as Costa Rica surged forward late on, finishing into an empty net after a Fernandinho cutback. At the final whistle, he then sunk to the floor in floods of tears, showing just how much this one meant.

This article will be updated to provide more information on the games as it becomes available.