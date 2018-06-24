Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

OLGA MALTSEVA/Getty Images

Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be playing for pride when they meet in the 2018 World Cup on Monday, with both sides having lost their first two matches.

Neither side can progress to the knockout phase of the tournament, but they'll be eager not to finish with three defeats from three matches.

Here are the schedule details for the clash:

Date: Monday, June 25

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV: ITV (UK), FS1 (USA)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)



Team News

Despite Egypt's early exit from the tournament, the Egyptian FA confirmed that talismanic forward Mohamed Salah will be remaining with the squad, per Sky Sports News:

The Liverpool man was an unused substitute in their first match as he raced to get fit for the tournament after suffering a shoulder injury in the UEFA Champions League final last month.

According to Transfermarkt, Saudi Arabia midfielders Hatan Bahbir and Taiseer Al-Jassam could be doubts for the match because of a minor wound and a thigh problem, respectively.

Preview

Although Salah's injury on club duty was beyond their control, Egypt have been one of the most disappointing sides at the World Cup.

They offered little as they lost 1-0 to Uruguay in the opening match, aside from some defensive resilience that was eventually broken by Jose Gimenez's late winner, and they were comfortably dispatched by Russia 3-1 in their second game despite Salah's return to action.

As the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce noted, he did not appear to have completely returned to fitness following his injury:

He did get on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, though, per sports journalist Mootaz Chehade:

There's no guarantee he'll start again now that the result is moot, as they may not want to risk his fitness further.

That said, he may never appear at another World Cup—even if he can't see Egypt through the group, he may not want to pass up this opportunity.

Saudi Arabia improved significantly from their 5-0 defeat to Russia to their 1-0 loss at the hands of Uruguay, as Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted:

They don't have much about them in the final third, but the Pharaohs showed in the last match they can be got at.

It's likely to be a fairly close contest between two fairly poor sides, but if Salah plays—even if he's not firing on all cylinders—Egypt will have a difference-maker in their side and that could prove decisive.