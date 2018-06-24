World Cup 2018: Sunday Live Stream Schedule, Online Coverage Guide

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

England are back in action again on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup and are the big favourites for their showdown with Panama.

The Three Lions left it late in their previous match, although they eventually got past Tunisia 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time winner from Harry Kane. Panama were determined and diligent against Belgium, although eventually ceded to their opponents' quality in a 3-0 loss.

Later in the day the second round of group games will be wrapped up. After winning their opening Group H games, Japan and Senegal go head-to-head and have a chance to take a huge step towards the knockout stages; for Poland and Colombia, there's pressure to secure a win after disappointing losses to begin the tournament.

After Sunday's games we'll have a clearer picture of how the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup will look. Here are the details you need of how to catch the action online and a preview of the three matches.

Sunday Fixtures (BST)

1 p.m. - (Group F) England vs. Panama**

4 p.m. - (Group H) Japan vs. Senegal*

7 p.m. - (Group H) Poland vs. Colombia*

All matches can be streamed be streamed via Fox Sports Go in the United States

*Match can be streamed via ITV Hub in the United Kingdom

**Matches can be streamed via BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom

England Expected to Make Progress

It was tough going for England at times against Tunisia, as after a bright start they were pegged back and appeared on course for a draw.

However, the team kept composed, manager Gareth Southgate made positive changes and in the end their dominance was rewarded, as Kane's smart header after the 90th minute gave the team a critical three points.

Having the captain get off the mark with two goals here was crucial to his confidence and an indication of the kind of edge Kane gives his country. As noted by former goalkeeper David Preece, the Tottenham Hotspur man is a poacher extraordinaire:

He's also proven he can do it at the highest level too, with the fresh responsibility of captaincy appearing to embolden him As this statistic shows, England stars have tended to struggle to have such an impact on the big stage:

England should have few problems up against Panama, who for all their hard work and determination appear a long way short of the quality needed to get results at this level.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

In Group H, Japan and Senegal each have a chance to take charge of the pool with victory, as they edged out their opponents in the opening games. Japan were able to capitalise after Colombia went down to 10 men early on, while Senegal were superior to Poland throughout their contest.

As noted by blogger Chris Miller, the African side not only have star names like Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, but some impressive youngsters within their ranks too:

Ahead of the tournament many would've picked Poland and Colombia as possible dark horses, although both are on the brink of elimination.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Colombia actually acquitted themselves well for spells in their game against Japan after seeing Carlos Sanchez sent off after three minutes, but eventually the extra man counted for their opponents. Los Cafeteros are set to include James Rodriguez in their XI for this one too after he started on the bench last time out.

Poland have been one of the most underwhelming teams at the World Cup so far despite plenty of individual talent. Manager Adam Nawalka must find a way of utilising the goalscoring skills of Robert Lewandowski if they're to avoid an early exit.