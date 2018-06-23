Japan vs. Senegal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

TF-Images/Getty Images

Japan and Senegal will look to build on their positive starts to the 2018 World Cup when they face one another on Sunday.

Japan upset Colombia 2-1 to kick off their campaign with a win, while Senegal did the same to beat Poland.

Here are the viewing details for their clash at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia:

Date: Sunday, June 24

Time: 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

TV: BBC (UK), Fox (USA)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), Fox Soccer 2GO (USA)



Team News

Per Kyodo News' Sean Miyaguchi, Japan are keeping an eye on Keisuke Honda's fitness after he suffered a bruised thigh in their opening game and had to train on his own as a result.

According to Transfermarkt, M'Baye Niang could be a doubt for Senegal because of an ankle problem.

Niang was receiving treatment on the sidelines immediately before he returned to the field to score Senegal's second goal, and he was withdrawn with 11 minutes remaining in the match.

Preview

Expectations were low for Japan at the World Cup after they changed managers in April, and the Samurai Blue lost 2-0 in each of new boss Akira Nishino's first two games in charge.

Ben Maxwell of the J-Talk Podcast was delighted when they shocked Colombia in their first match:

The outlook for Japan is now much more positive with three points in the bank, though it's worth remembering that Carlos Sanchez was sent off inside three minutes, so they played almost the entire match against 10 men.

They also wasted some excellent chances to score due to poor finishing, so this will be a tougher test of their abilities.

Senegal were impressive in their victory over Poland, and football blogger Hesham Bilal-Hafiz enjoyed what he saw:

In Sadio Mane, the Lions of Teranga boast perhaps the most dangerous man on the pitch. While he failed to get on the scoresheet against Poland, he was involved throughout:

Senegal will hope to get him in more attacking positions on Sunday, particularly if Niang isn't able to feature.

He gives his side a cutting edge that isn't always readily available for Japan, and that could prove to be the difference between the two sides.