College World Series 2018: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Friday

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Four teams remain in the hunt for a College World Series title.

Mississippi State will take on Oregon State on one side of the bracket, while Arkansas will face SEC foe Florida on the other side.

Ahead is a closer look at all of Friday's action.

College World Series Schedule: Friday, June 22

Mississippi State vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Arkansas vs. Florida, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Mississippi State vs. Oregon State

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

After playing their way through the elimination bracket following an opening game loss, the Oregon State team that more than a few people had picked to advance to the finals is still alive.

The Beavers now face a tall order trying to beat a red-hot Mississippi State team twice.

Luke Heimlich pitched 2.2 innings in his second consecutive shaky start on Wednesday, while Bryce Fehmel and Kevin Abel both tossed four innings on Monday, so it's unclear exactly who will get the ball for Oregon State.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will likely go with Ethan Smalls (17 GS, 5-3, 2.89 ERA, 117 K, 96.2 IP), who allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings against Washington his last time out.

That leaves ace Konnor Pilkington waiting in the wings if the Beavers manage to force a decisive game on Saturday.

Arkansas vs. Florida

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Florida Gators survived elimination again on Thursday night with a 9-6 win over Texas Tech.

Freshman Jack Leftwich (6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER) stepped up big on the mound, slowing one of the most dangerous offenses in the nation while helping turn the rotation back over to the top.

The Gators now have Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar lined up to pitch these two decisive games against SEC rival Arkansas.

The two teams have faced each other four times already this season, with a three-game series in Gainesville back in March and a meeting in the SEC tournament. The Gators took two of three during the regular season series and won 8-2 in that postseason meeting.

Singer started the Friday game of that earlier series and the Razorbacks hit him hard, tagging him for seven hits and six earned runs in seven innings of work.

As for the Razorbacks, No. 3 starter Isaiah Campbell could get the start, as they've followed a consistent three-man rotation all postseason. Ace Blaine Knight would be available on four days rest, leaving Kacey Murphy as the potential starter for Saturday if they decide to go that route.

