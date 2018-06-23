World Cup 2018: Saturday Live Stream Schedule, Online Coverage Guide

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Defending champions Germany are back in action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday and desperately need a win following their shock opening defeat to Mexico.

El Tri will be looking to build on the momentum of their historic triumph when they meet South Korea in Group F, while Belgium take on Tunisia in Group G.

Here are all the scheduling and viewing details for Saturday's action from Russia:

Belgium vs. Tunisia, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET, BBC1 (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Live streaming available via Fox Sports Go, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Saturday Preview

Mexico did not fluke their victory over Germany.

The defending champions were perhaps complacent in their tactical set-up and El Tri's attack took full advantage of the space they were given.

Korea are not even close to being as good a side as Germany, even when the world champions are not at their best.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

But the Asian outfit will give Mexico a lot more respect than Joachim Low's side did. They sat deep in a 1-0 opening defeat to a fairly ordinary Sweden side and, if anything, they'll sit deeper against Juan Carlos Osorio's men.

Patience will be the order of the day for Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela as an organised Korea side could be a challenge to break down.

But Mexico's attacking three have the pace, quality and incision to dismantle even the stoutest defences and the Central American outfit should get themselves another three points on Saturday.

Germany are lucky they were given a generous draw for Russia 2018.

Despite losing to Mexico, they should still make it to the knockout rounds and they can start to plot their route to the last 16 against Sweden.

Janne Andersson's side are well drilled and streetwise, but they offer little in the way of inspiration.

Germany, on the other hand, have quality all over the pitch and should dispatch Sweden with relative ease assuming they properly respond to their opening defeat.

In a similar way, Belgium have bags of quality in their side. Their star attacking men Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku all showed flashes of their best in a routine 3-0 defeat of Panama in their opener:

Tunisia are a tougher ask and will be more difficult to break down—England needed a 91st minute winner to see them off.

But if Belgium can get an early goal and force the African side to venture out, the spaces may open up for the likes of Lukaku and Hazard to exploit.