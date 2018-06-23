World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Saturday Kick-off Times, Live Stream and Predictions

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Defending champions Germany will hope to get their World Cup campaign back on track on Saturday as they face Sweden in Group F.

Mexico, who beat the Germans 1-0 in their opening match, take on South Korea, while Belgium play Tunisia in Group G.

Here is the complete schedule for Saturday, including viewing details and predictions:

3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET Belgium vs. Tunisia (Group G): BBC, Fox (2-0)

6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET South Korea vs. Mexico (Group F): ITV, Fox (1-2)

8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET Germany vs. Sweden (Group F): ITV, Fox (3-1)

In the United Kingdom, the action will be streamed via the BBC website or the ITV Hub. In the United States, the action will be streamed via Fox Soccer 2GO.

Belgium vs. Tunisia

Belgium eased to a 3-0 win over Panama in their opening match, while Tunisia lost 2-1 to England.

Despite their defeat, the Eagles of Carthage proved to be stubborn opponents for the Three Lions, per football journalist Tim Vickery:

It may be similarly the case against Belgium, who set up in a bizarre manner under Roberto Martinez.

Kevin De Bruyne is deployed in a deeper role than he should be, Yannick Carrasco is used as an ill-fitting wing-back and Dries Mertens is farmed out to the right flank to accommodate Eden Hazard on the left and Romelu Lukaku through the middle.

Despite being played out of position, De Bruyne still managed to be an effective force against Panama, per Squawka Football:

Indeed, he can still unlock defences with his passing wherever he's playing.

Failing to get the best out of him could prove costly for the Red Devils later in the tournament, but with Mertens, Hazard and Lukaku ahead of him, his quality should be enough to overcome the deficiencies of the system and prevail against Tunisia.

South Korea vs. Mexico

Mexico's win over Germany was the biggest shock in the first round of matches.

They had PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano to thank for the winning goal. He's a key player for both club and country, despite his youth:

El Tri could and should have scored more against Germany with some better decision-making in the final third, as they failed to take several chances to increase their lead, but they have pace in abundance and a meticulous tactician in manager Juan Carlos Osorio.

South Korea have little quality outside of Heung-Min Son and showed as much in their 1-0 defeat to Sweden.

The Tottenham Hotspur man can cause problems if his team-mates can find him in the final third, but Mexico should have the edge here.

Germany vs. Sweden

How far Germany will progress in the tournament rests largely on manager Joachim Low's ability to learn from the mistakes of their first game.

As Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe noted, they left themselves open to Mexico's devastating counter-attacks, despite the lack of pace in their own back line:

Sami Khedira was particularly guilty. The 31-year-old was slow and lacked mobility off the ball, and he was ponderous and ineffective in possession.

Goal's Ronan Murphy suggested a change could help Die Mannschaft:

Leon Goretzka is much more dynamic than Khedira and offers more going forward, which will be a big help if Toni Kroos is crowded out again. The Real Madrid man struggled to dictate the tempo of the match or aid in opening up Mexico's defence.

With a few tweaks, Germany should have relatively little trouble in dispatching Sweden, but it's down to Low to make them.