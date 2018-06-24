Uruguay vs. Russia: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Hosts Russia were widely expected to flop at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They went into the tournament on the back of a seven-game winless run and reaching the knockout rounds looked something of a pipe dream.

After a 5-0 defeat of Saudi Arabia and a 3-1 victory over Mohamed Salah's Egypt, Russia have not only made it through to the last 16 but have impressed hugely while doing so.

Monday's clash with Uruguay at the Samara Arena is effectively a play-off to see who will take top spot in Group A, but Russia are in the driving seat as they can afford to draw thanks to their remarkable goal difference.

Here are all the details for the clash in Samara:

Date: Monday, June 25

Time: 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Live on ITV (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Live Stream: ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

On paper, Monday's game is straightforward. Uruguay are a high quality side boasting a staunch defence and a remarkable attacking unit including Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Russia, meanwhile, at No. 70 in the world, are the lowest ranked side in the tournament.

However, while Russia have made light work of their Group A opponents thus far, La Celeste have laboured to two 1-0 victories.

It will be interesting to see how both sides approach Monday's clash.

Russia have been the most prolific side at the tournament so far but against relatively weak opposition.

In Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin, Uruguay have one of the most accomplished centre-back pairings at the World Cup and they will likely be confident of keeping the hosts out.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side only need a point to top the group, though, so they may opt to sit back and look to Denis Cheryshev, Aleksandr Golovin and Artem Dzyuba to be clinical on the break.

The other consideration is whether either Uruguay or Russia will actually prefer to finish top of the group.

Portugal and Spain are likely to finish first and second in Group B, but it is not yet clear in which order.

La Roja are the team to avoid as, despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal look fallible, but they may still top Group B, in which case second in Group A may be the preferable scenario.

In all likelihood, though, Russia will be eager to continue the remarkable momentum they have gained already throughout the tournament.

And, incredible though it would have been to suggest as much before the tournament started, the hosts have a genuine chance of beating a Uruguay side who have yet to quite hit their stride.