World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks Entering Friday Play

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Brazil are back in action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Friday, and they will be desperate for a victory against Costa Rica following their opening draw in Group E.

Serbia will be looking to stay top of the standings when they take on Switzerland, while Group D finishes its second round of games with Nigeria against Iceland in Volgograd.

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, 1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, 1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 1

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 2, -3, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Here are the latest odds for Friday's games, via OddsShark:

Brazil (1-5), Draw (23-4), Costa Rica (13-1)

Nigeria (17-10), Draw (23-10), Iceland (31-20)

Serbia (31-20), Draw (23-10), Switzerland (9-5)

Nigeria vs. Iceland

After Argentina's 3-0 defeat to Croatia on Thursday, there is a genuine possibility the side that contains Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain may not make it past the group stage.

If that does turn out to be La Albiceleste's fate, then it will be either Nigeria or Iceland who goes through with Croatia.

Iceland showed at UEFA Euro 2016 and in their opening 1-1 draw with Argentina they can handle the pressure on crucial occasions.

Friday is such an event, and Iceland's stout defence should be enough to get them the win they need to put them within touching distance of the knockout rounds.

Prediction: Nigeria 0-1 Iceland

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

Brazil being held 1-1 in their opening group game by Switzerland was a shock but it was hardly terminal to their World Cup chances, nor was it a shameful result given the European outfit are ranked No. 6 in the world.

There was also reason for the Selecao to feel aggrieved, as Steven Zuber's equaliser should arguably have been disallowed, per Marca:

Friday's clash against Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg gives Brazil the ideal opportunity to get three points on the board.

As they showed in an opening defeat to Serbia, this Costa Rica side are some way from the one that nearly made the semi-finals in Brazil four years ago.

With a match already under their belt, the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Willian should have no problem earning a comfortable victory against Los Ticos.

Prediction: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Serbia can book their spot in the knockout rounds with a victory over Switzerland.

Per Sacha Pisani of Goal, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is expecting "a hellish game," and it is sure to be a physical contest.

There will be plenty of class on show in the shape of Matic, as well as Serbia team-mates Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Swiss players Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka and Valon Behrami.

In the FIFA rankings, there are 27 sides between Switzerland and Serbia, but there is enough quality on both teams to argue that either could take three points from Friday's clash.

It would be no surprise, though, if they were to cancel each other out, especially given a draw would leave the pair in the running to make it out of the group.

Prediction: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland