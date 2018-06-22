Spurs GM R.C. Buford Says Team Plans to Keep Kawhi Leonard 'For a Long Time'

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

As Kawhi Leonard reportedly attempts to force his way out of town, San Antonio Spurs general manager R.C. Buford remains committed to keeping his All-Star forward in black and silver.

Following the 2018 NBA draft Thursday, Buford let it be known, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, that the franchise will attempt to work things out with the disgruntled star: "Our goal is to keep him as a part of our program for a long time."

