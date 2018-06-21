Luka Doncic's Mom Mirjam 'So Proud' on Instagram Before 2018 NBA Draft

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 15: Luka Doncic, #7 guard of Real Madrid during the Liga Endesa game between Real Madrid and Kirolbet Baskonia at Wizink Center on June 15, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Sonia Canada/Getty Images)
Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Luka Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, extended a heartfelt congratulations to her son shortly before he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA draft on Thursday night. 

In a post on Instagram, Poterbin—who was introduced alongside Doncic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York—wrote that she was "so proud" of the 19-year-old Real Madrid guard. 

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks selected Doncic at No. 3 overall with the intention of trading him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young and a future first-round pick. 

Assuming the trade is finalized, Doncic will line up alongside 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr., Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki for one of the Western Conference's most intriguing clubs. 

Related

    Luka's Mom Is 'So Proud' of Her Son ☺️

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Luka's Mom Is 'So Proud' of Her Son ☺️

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Dirk Mentoring Luka Will Be Good Theater

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Dirk Mentoring Luka Will Be Good Theater

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    What the Scouts Are Saying About Doncic

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    What the Scouts Are Saying About Doncic

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: Rozier, B/R Experts Break Down the Draft

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Watch Live: Rozier, B/R Experts Break Down the Draft

    Bleacher Report
    via Bleacher Report