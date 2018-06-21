Luka Doncic's Mom Mirjam 'So Proud' on Instagram Before 2018 NBA Draft

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

Luka Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, extended a heartfelt congratulations to her son shortly before he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA draft on Thursday night.

In a post on Instagram, Poterbin—who was introduced alongside Doncic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York—wrote that she was "so proud" of the 19-year-old Real Madrid guard.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks selected Doncic at No. 3 overall with the intention of trading him to the Dallas Mavericks for Trae Young and a future first-round pick.

Assuming the trade is finalized, Doncic will line up alongside 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr., Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki for one of the Western Conference's most intriguing clubs.