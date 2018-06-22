A Brief History of Athletes Punching Inanimate Objects

0 of 6

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants summoned closer Hunter Strickland from the bullpen in the ninth inning to secure a 4-2 lead against the Marlins. He started off well, getting a one-ball, two-strike count on Brian Anderson. But then he hit a wall. (Well, that came later.) He couldn't put Anderson away, eventually walking him, and then surrendered three hits, another walk and three runs before exiting down 5-4 and taking the loss.

That's when he literally hit the wall. Actually, it was a door. In the clubhouse after the game, Strickland punched his right hand against one, breaking his hand and leaving him out for six to eight weeks.

Strickland would apologize Tuesday on Instagram, writing, in part: "To my family, my teammates, my coaches, this organization, and our fan base, I am truly sorry that one split second, stupid decision has caused so much harm and now set me back from being out there with my team to pursue our goal."

Perhaps he can find some solace in the knowledge that he's hardly the first person to fall victim to the desire to take out his frustration physically. Indeed, it's so innately human that in 1999, a famous psychological study was published on it. Researchers Brad Bushman, Roy Baumeister and Angela Stack found that when angry people were given the chance to hit a punching bag, they enjoyed it, but it did "not produce a cathartic effect: It increases rather than decreases subsequent aggression." The study led to headlines like "You Can't Punch Your Way Out of Anger" on Psychology Today. It leads more often to cracked bones than catharsis.

And more visits to the trainer than can be recounted in one article.

But for Strickland's sake, we can help everyone remember he's not the only athlete to punch himself onto the sidelines. Here are some outrageous examples of players (and one coach!) who have done so in just the past few years.