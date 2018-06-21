Argentina's Odds to Win 2018 World Cup Plummet After Loss to Croatia

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Not surprisingly, Argentina's odds of winning the 2018 World Cup have fallen significantly following its 3-0 defeat to Croatia on Thursday.

According to OddsShark, Argentina was an 11-1 favorite but has since seen the odds tumble to 33-1.

Argentina was a World Cup quarterfinalist in 2006 and 2010 and finished runner-up to Germany in 2014. Now, the team is at risk of leaving the tournament in the group stage.

La Albiceleste have one point through their first two matches, which puts them third in Group D on goal differential. Iceland is in second and will play Nigeria on Friday. Should Iceland pick up a win or a draw, things will look pretty bleak for Argentina.

Expectations for Argentina weren't all that high coming into the World Cup. None of Bleacher Report's five experts picked the team to reach the semifinals, and the pair of Dean Jones and Marcus Alves picked Argentina to be the flop of the tournament.

Still, a group-stage exit would be a massive disappointment for the two-time World Cup champion.