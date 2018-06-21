Travelers Championship 2018: Joran Spieth, Zach Johnson Top Thursday Leaderboard

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Through 18 holes, the leaderboard of the 2018 Travelers Championship is more star-studded than last week's U.S. Open.

Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth sit atop the field after shooting matching seven-under 63s to lead the field by one stroke. Rory McIlroy leads a group of three golfers sitting in a tie for third at six under, with Peter Malnati and Brian Harman joining him.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

