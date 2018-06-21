Report: Jorge Sampaoli Hit by Bottle at Argentina vs. Croatia World Cup Match

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Argentina national team coach Jorge Sampaoli was reportedly struck with a bottle thrown from the stands during his team's 3-0 defeat to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup on Thursday.

Football Italia shared a report from Argentine news outlet Canal 26:

Argentina is a flawed squad overly dependent on Lionel Messi, and the national federation is a mess behind the scenes. From that perspective, Sampaoli isn't solely to blame for the team's disappointing start.

At the same time, Sampaoli hasn't done himself or Argentina any favors with his tactics:

After finishing runner-up at the 2014 World Cup, the team is on the brink of bouncing out of the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2002. La Albiceleste drew with Iceland in their opening match, so their one point leaves them third in Group D.

Croatia has already advanced to the next round, so Argentina will need help from Nigeria or Iceland to avoid an embarrassing early exit. Should that happen, Sampaoli may not be long for the national team job.