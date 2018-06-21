Report: Jorge Sampaoli Hit by Bottle at Argentina vs. Croatia World Cup Match

Report: Jorge Sampaoli Hit by Bottle at Argentina vs. Croatia World Cup MatchJune 21, 2018
Argentina national team coach Jorge Sampaoli was reportedly struck with a bottle thrown from the stands during his team's 3-0 defeat to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup on Thursday.
Football Italia shared a report from Argentine news outlet Canal 26:
footballitalia @footballitalia
#Argentina Coach Jorge Sampaoli hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. #ARGCRO #WorldCup https://t.co/dh9X5TOJjJ
Argentina is a flawed squad overly dependent on Lionel Messi, and the national federation is a mess behind the scenes. From that perspective, Sampaoli isn't solely to blame for the team's disappointing start.
At the same time, Sampaoli hasn't done himself or Argentina any favors with his tactics:
Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90
The majority will make this about Messi but Sampaoli is the reason Argentina look horrendously disjointed.
Oliver Kay @OliverKayTimes
#ARG coach Jorge Sampaoli taking the blame for defeat. Says he holds himself responsible, rather than blame Caballero for mistake. Admits his "plan" didn't work -- which is quite a bloody understatement ...
Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney
Sampaoli's system has made Argentina hugely vulnerable down flanks - where it looks like any bad bounce will do them - taken Messi out of the game as a CF, and meant their least technically able players are on the ball most.
After finishing runner-up at the 2014 World Cup, the team is on the brink of bouncing out of the group stage of the World Cup for the first time since 2002. La Albiceleste drew with Iceland in their opening match, so their one point leaves them third in Group D.
Croatia has already advanced to the next round, so Argentina will need help from Nigeria or Iceland to avoid an embarrassing early exit. Should that happen, Sampaoli may not be long for the national team job.
