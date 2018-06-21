Ramiro Funes Mori Transfer from Everton to Villarreal Announced

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 21, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Ramiro Funes Mori of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton announced on Thursday that defender Ramiro Funes Mori has joined La Liga side Villarreal on a four-year deal: 

The centre-back joined Everton in September 2015 but missed most of last season due to a knee injury and made only four first-team appearances for the Toffees in 2017-18.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Fans Worrried About Messi During National Anthem

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fans Worrried About Messi During National Anthem

    via mirror

    Mbappe Warned Not to Copy Neymar

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Warned Not to Copy Neymar

    Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
    via Mail Online

    How Much World Cup Sex Is OK?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Much World Cup Sex Is OK?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    France Prove Simplicity Is Key to Pogba's Best

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France Prove Simplicity Is Key to Pogba's Best

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report