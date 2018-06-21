Ramiro Funes Mori Transfer from Everton to Villarreal Announced

Ramiro Funes Mori Transfer from Everton to Villarreal AnnouncedJune 21, 2018
Everton announced on Thursday that defender Ramiro Funes Mori has joined La Liga side Villarreal on a four-year deal:
The centre-back joined Everton in September 2015 but missed most of last season due to a knee injury and made only four first-team appearances for the Toffees in 2017-18.
Everton @Everton
🇦🇷 | @funesmoriofi25 has joined @Eng_Villarreal on a four year deal for an undisclosed fee.
