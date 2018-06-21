Ramiro Funes Mori Transfer from Everton to Villarreal Announced

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton announced on Thursday that defender Ramiro Funes Mori has joined La Liga side Villarreal on a four-year deal:



The centre-back joined Everton in September 2015 but missed most of last season due to a knee injury and made only four first-team appearances for the Toffees in 2017-18.

