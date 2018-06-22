World Cup 2018 Predictions: Friday's Match Odds, Updated Group Standings

PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Brazil return to action at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday looking for their first win of the tournament as they take on Costa Rica.

Serbia face Switzerland in Friday's second game in Group E. In Group D, Iceland play Nigeria, with second place in the group up for grabs after Argentina's defeat to Croatia.

Thursday's Schedule/Predictions

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Nigeria 0-1 Iceland, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET



Serbia 1-1 Switzerland, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Odds

Brazil (23-100), Draw (23-5), Costa Rica (13-1)

Nigeria (89-50), Draw (2-1), Iceland (43-25)

Serbia (33-20), Draw (197-100), Switzerland (47-25)

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, 1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, 1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 1

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 2, +5, 6

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 2, -3, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Sweden, 1, +1, 3

2. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

3. Germany, 1, -1, 0

4. South Korea, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

Brazil manager Tite confirmed on Thursday that Neymar will play against Costa Rica after the forward shrugged off an ankle injury he picked up in training, per Tom Marshall at ESPN FC.

Neymar has yet to light up the World Cup but will be expected to turn on the style against a Costa Rica side that lost 1-0 to Serbia in their opener.

Brazil could only draw their opening game against Switzerland and will be chasing a win to boost their hopes of progression.

Selecao Brasileira backs Neymar to put on a show:

Neymar was repeatedly fouled in the draw with Switzerland. Costa Rica manager Oscar Ramirez has said he does not "want to see any unfair attacks against [the forward]," per Perform (h/t AS).

However, the Paris Saint-Germain star is not the only attacking threat Costa Rica need to watch out for. Philippe Coutinho scored Brazil's goal against Switzerland and is in good goalscoring form:

Gabriel Jesus and Willian will also cause problems with their pace, and Brazil are expected to win the game comfortably.

Nigeria vs. Iceland

Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina on Thursday means that a victory for either Nigeria or Iceland would put them in second place in the group and offer them a great chance of progressing to the round of 16.

Iceland secured their first point of the World Cup after holding Argentina to a draw in their opening game, while Nigeria were beaten by Croatia.

Sport showed how the group is looking:

Iceland play Croatia in their final group game but may face a weakened team as the group leaders have already qualified.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic said he will rest players for the game, per Oliver Kay at the Times:

Iceland made it to the quarter-finals at UEFA Euro 2016 and now have huge motivation to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

They are tough to break down, and their physical approach may prove too much for Nigeria, who offered little in defeat to Croatia.

Argentina's loss to Croatia has handed both Iceland and Nigeria a big opportunity in this tournament, but it is Heimir Hallgrimsson's side who look best equipped to take advantage.