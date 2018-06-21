Robby Anderson Takes Plea Deal in Reckless Driving Case from January Arrest

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson accepted a plea deal stemming from his January arrest for reckless driving. 

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Anderson pleaded no contest to receive a withheld adjudication and six months of non-reporting probation. 

An NFL spokesman told Garofolo the league is still reviewing Anderson's case to determine if he will be suspended under the personal conduct policy. 

Anderson was arrested on Jan. 19 in Sunrise, Florida, and was facing nine different charges, including resisting an officer/obstruction without violence, felony harm to a public servant or family and felony fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active. 

According to the police report, Anderson threatened to sexually assault the officer's wife after he was pulled over. 

Anderson was previously arrested while attending a music festival in May 2017 on charges of resisting arrest with violence and obstruction of justice. The 25-year-old had those charges dropped last month.

The Jets signed Anderson in 2016 after he went undrafted out of Temple. He led the team with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. 

