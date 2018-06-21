Devon Hall NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Oklahoma City Thunder's Pick

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Devon Hall in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 53 overall pick.

Hall spent five years at Virginia under Tony Bennett, so he enters the NBA with as strong of a basketball education as a player can receive in college. Bennett is arguably the country's best defensive coach, and Hall was one of his standouts. His players also enter the league with a great awareness of their strengths, and they don't get ahead of themselves.

Hall improved every year at Virginia. A few seasons ago, no one would have imagined he'd be an NBA draft pick, but he's made himself into a pro.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'6"

Weight: 206.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6'7¾"

Reach: 8'6"

Pro-player comparison: Joe Harris

Offensive strengths

Hall did not put up huge numbers this past season—he averaged 11.7 points and 3.1 assists—but Virginia's offense flowed better when he was on the floor. In fact, the Cavaliers scored 1.15 points per possession when Hall was in the game compared to a paltry 0.94 points per possession without him, per hooplens.com.

Hall turned himself into an excellent catch-and-shoot shooter, knocking down 57 threes at a 43.2 percent clip as a senior after making only five triples as a freshman. Virginia's offense involves a lot of running shooters off staggered screens, so he made some of those shots on the move, which is almost a lost art these days. Considering Hall was also accurate from the free-throw line—80.7 percent for his career and 89.4 percent as a senior—it's a good bet his jumper translates. There isn't any wasted movement on his shot, and the simplicity of it breeds consistency.

Hall also does not have any wasted movement when it comes to attacking off the dribble. He attacks quickly and takes advantage of a misstep by the defense by making straight-line drives.

Hall is also a smart passer who makes quick decisions and always makes the simple play. He had a 3.1-to-1 assist-turnover ratio and a 19.6 percent assist rate, per KenPom.com, which is a solid number for a wing.

Offensive weaknesses

Hall is not a player who should operate out of isolations or in pick-and-rolls. While he can attack a closeout or drive off a ball reversal, he is limited when he tries to shake a defender in position.

Athletically, Hall is closer to average than preferred in a wing player. He's strong with the ball at the basket, but because he isn't a great leaper—he had a 31-inch max vertical at the combine—he can struggle to score over length. He made only 56.5 percent of his shots at the rim this past season, per Hoop-Math.com.

Defensive outlook

Hall does not have the ideal length for a three-and-D specialist, but he comes into the league ready to contribute as a defender. That's a byproduct of playing for Bennett. All of his players are excellent at keeping the ball in front of them and closing out on shooters, which are two of the most important components of defense as an NBA wing.

Bennett teaches his guys to close out hard, but they also don't take themselves out of a play. Notice how Hall runs the shooter out of his shot but also remains in position to guard his guy when he tries to shake Hall for another shot.

Virginia players also come into the league with an understanding of how to play defense off the ball. That's just as important in the packline defense. A lot of players tend to rest when they're off the ball, and even if they are moving and aware, it's rare to find a young player who also has active hands off the ball. Virginia players are well-schooled when it comes to this, and that discipline can lead to steals:

Similar to Hall's offensive game, he's always balanced defensively and never takes a wasted step. That's why it's so difficult to drive by him.

This kind of discipline is a great equalizer for a defender who isn't extremely athletic. Hall is going to hold his ground no matter who he's guarding, and his footwork and strength allows him to guard multiple positions, including a switch onto a big guy.

Projected role: Second-unit wing

There's a place on bench units for a guy like Hall, who is going to always play hard and make the right play. Call it the Matthew Dellavedova or T.J. McConnell effect.

Character matters. Intelligence matters. And those traits can overcome some limitations athletically.

Hall is going to be able to defend at a high level right away, and he'll move the ball on offense and make quick decisions. He's the type of guy that coaches will quickly fall in love with. His shooting is almost a bonus. And if he can consistently knock down NBA three-pointers, he'll be an easy guy to plug into a lot of different lineups.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports and Sports Reference. Measurements courtesy of NBA.com.