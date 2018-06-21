Julian Nagelsmann to Leave Hoffenheim at the End of 2018-19 Season

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 21, 2018

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - MAY 12: Head coach Julian Nagelsmann of Hoffenheim looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on May 12, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Hoffenheim confirmed on Thursday that manager Julian Nagelsmann will leave the club at the end of the 2018-19 season:

Nagelsmann took over from Huub Stevens as head coach of the club in 2016, and the 30-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young managers in European football during his time with the Bundesliga side.

Match of the Day showed his impressive record at Hoffenheim:

The club's decision to announce his departure ahead of the new campaign is a surprise move, and it remains to be seen what effect it will have on the squad during the season.

Nagelsmann only signed a new three-year deal at the club in June, which was intended to keep him at the club until 2021.

The 30-year-old was rewarded with a new deal after an impressive season that saw the team finish third in the Bundesliga and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Nagelsmann's exploits at Hoffenheim have seen him linked with some of football's biggest jobs. The German turned down the chance to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, according to Bild (h/t Sam McEvoy for MailOnline).

The Hoffenheim boss was also a candidate for the Arsenal job before the club moved for Unai Emery, per Sky Sports.

There is no word yet on where Nagelsmann may head after leaving Hoffenheim. Freelance football writer Lars Pollman offered his view:

The 30-year-old may not lack for offers when he does move on, particularly if his team impresses in Europe's premier club competition and can maintain their place as one of the Bundesliga's top clubs.


     

Related

    Nagelsmann to leave Hoffenheim

    TSG Hoffenheim logo
    TSG Hoffenheim

    Nagelsmann to leave Hoffenheim

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    No, the Ref Didn't Ask for Ronaldo's Shirt

    World Football logo
    World Football

    No, the Ref Didn't Ask for Ronaldo's Shirt

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Juventus Sign Emre Can from Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus Sign Emre Can from Liverpool

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Fred Officially Joins Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fred Officially Joins Man Utd

    Manutd
    via Manutd