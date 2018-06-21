Julian Nagelsmann to Leave Hoffenheim at the End of 2018-19 Season

TF-Images/Getty Images

Hoffenheim confirmed on Thursday that manager Julian Nagelsmann will leave the club at the end of the 2018-19 season:

Nagelsmann took over from Huub Stevens as head coach of the club in 2016, and the 30-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young managers in European football during his time with the Bundesliga side.

Match of the Day showed his impressive record at Hoffenheim:

The club's decision to announce his departure ahead of the new campaign is a surprise move, and it remains to be seen what effect it will have on the squad during the season.

Nagelsmann only signed a new three-year deal at the club in June, which was intended to keep him at the club until 2021.

The 30-year-old was rewarded with a new deal after an impressive season that saw the team finish third in the Bundesliga and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.

Nagelsmann's exploits at Hoffenheim have seen him linked with some of football's biggest jobs. The German turned down the chance to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, according to Bild (h/t Sam McEvoy for MailOnline).

The Hoffenheim boss was also a candidate for the Arsenal job before the club moved for Unai Emery, per Sky Sports.

There is no word yet on where Nagelsmann may head after leaving Hoffenheim. Freelance football writer Lars Pollman offered his view:

The 30-year-old may not lack for offers when he does move on, particularly if his team impresses in Europe's premier club competition and can maintain their place as one of the Bundesliga's top clubs.





