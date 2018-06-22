Everything You Need to Know About Day 9 of the World Cup

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Attention turns back to Group E at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday as Brazil hope to inject some life into their title hopes when they come up against bottom-of-the-standings Costa Rica.

The Selecao are still searching for their first win of the competition after drawing their opener 1-1 against Switzerland, who are also back in action on Friday and will look to add to their points tally against Serbia.

Croatia extended their lead at the top of Group D to five points after beating Argentina on Thursday, and Iceland can turn up the heat on the South Americans if they hand Nigeria a second successive group-stage defeat on Friday.

Read on for a guide of what you need to know heading into Friday's World Cup schedule, complete with match times, group standings, a preview of each fixture and a look at which player to keep an eye on.

Friday's Schedule/Predictions

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Iceland, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group D

1. Croatia (a): 6 (+5)

2. Iceland: 1 (0)

3. Argentina: 1 (-3)

4. Nigeria: 0 (-2)

Group E

1. Serbia: 3 (+1)

2. Brazil: 1 (0)

3. Switzerland: 1 (0)

4. Costa Rica: 0 (-1)

(a) denotes a team that's qualified for the next round. (e) denotes a team that's been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Brazil vs. Costa Rica

Anything but victory won't do for Brazil on Friday, a day that could end with them five points off Serbia and with no chance of finishing first in the group if they lose and the eastern Europeans beat Switzerland.

Luckily for them, Neymar has overcome a slight injury scare, and Sky Sports News reported there will be no changes to the XI for Tite, who has taken preparations to some extreme levels, per Goal's Sam Lee:

If Neymar is to start, his team needs more from him than was shown against Switzerland in terms of product, with too many of his mazy runs resulting in a loss of possession or little penetration behind enemy lines.

Philippe Coutinho's wonder-strike breakthrough in that clash was an example of what the Selecao are capable of, and that quality should bubble to the top against Costa Rica to yield a first win of the tournament.

Nigeria vs. Iceland

Iceland have already achieved the unlikely in making it to their first World Cup as the smallest nation ever to compete in it, although they're on the verge of something even greater after their opening draw with Argentina.

The Super Eagles looked rather drab in their 2-0 defeat to Croatia on Saturday and joined the almost dominant theme of African teams failing to get so much as a point in the first round, per commentator Ian Darke:

Nigeria have made it to five of the past six World Cup finals—including this summer's—and made it to the round of 16 in Brazil four years ago, but the team captained by Mikel John Obi is lacking punch in the right areas.

Coach Gernot Rohr's side are perhaps hampered by the fact the players are employed in many leagues spanning across the globe, but Iceland look far more knitted by comparison and should win.

Serbia vs. Switzerland

Either Serbia or Switzerland could end Friday at the summit of Group E, and it's difficult to pick a favourite between the two having each ground their way to pleasing results in their first outings.

Although Serbia beat Costa Rica, it's perhaps Switzerland who will be the happier of the two after gleaning a point from pool favourites Brazil, even if it came in far from attractive fashion.

The Swiss may hope to expand more against the Serbs, but this matchup could see two level powers cancel one another out, with special attention on dead-ball specialists like Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) and Ricardo Rodriguez (Switzerland).

Player to Watch: Gylfi Sigurdsson, Iceland

As Iceland begin to contemplate the possibility of a place in the World Cup knockout stages, it's up to Gylfi Sigurdsson, their most valuable star, to shoulder the burden of leadership and guide them there on Friday.

Sigurdsson is "most valuable," but it's perhaps not right in this instance to just outline him as "the best." This Iceland team works as a sum of its parts with a counter-attacking style, although Sigurdsson's status as a technical gem among them has been noted:

A win over Nigeria could all but sew up the Viking nation's place in the round of 16, although they'd also do well to boost their goal difference by more than the two goals Croatia put past the Super Eagles.

That's where Sigurdsson comes in. He's one of their most experienced stars and a key figure at set pieces, and if he finds himself in the right mood, he could have a substantial hand in playing his side into the last 16.