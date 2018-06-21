Anthony Barr on Potential Revenge for Hit on Aaron Rodgers: I'm Not Too Worried

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said Thursday he isn't concerned about retribution for the hit that broke Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' collarbone last season.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Barr said, "I'm not too worried about it. It's football man. It's another game."

The Week 6 hit on Rodgers essentially ruined Green Bay's season, as it struggled with Brett Hundley under center and missed the playoffs.

There was some thought that the hit on Rodgers was late, but Barr insisted he wasn't trying to injure the All-Pro quarterback.

Rodgers later appeared on Conan with Conan O'Brien and said Barr made obscene gestures toward him as he walked off the field after the injury.

Barr then sent a tweet that was later deleted, in which he said Rodgers antagonized him by shouting profanities.

In December, Barr revealed he received a large amount of hate mail, some of which included threatening language.

Barr won't have to wait long before seeing if there is a receipt for his hit on Rodgers, as the Vikings will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 2 of the regular season on Sept. 16.

That will mark the second game between the Vikings and the Packers since the hit occurred, but provided Rodgers and Barr remain healthy between now and then, it will be the first time they are sharing the field since that moment.