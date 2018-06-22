World Cup 2018: Odds and Updated Predictions for Friday Group's Matches

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Brazil faltered to a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their first outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the Selecao have the opportunity to climb to the top of Group E if they beat Costa Rica on Friday.

Tite's men are huge favourites to hand the Central Americans their second defeat of the tournament and threaten to knock Costa Rica out of the running while taking a lead for the first time in their pool.

Current Group E leaders Serbia face Switzerland at the Kaliningrad Stadium, meanwhile, as Vladimir Petkovic's side look to prove their sharing of the spoils with Brazil was no fluke.



To the east, Iceland and Nigeria are set to collide in Volgograd in a fight between the two teams that looked least likely to escape Group D, though the former will be invigorated by their recent 1-1 draw with Argentina.

We take a look at Friday's World Cup slate and provide score predictions, along with a projected outlook of the group standings after the latest batch of fixtures in Russia.

Friday's Schedule/Predictions

Brazil 3-1 Costa Rica, 4 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Nigeria 0-1 Iceland, 8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Serbia 2-2 Switzerland, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Friday's Match Odds

Brazil (1-5; bet $500 to win $100), Draw (23-4), Costa Rica (13-1)

Nigeria (17-10), Draw (23-10), Iceland (31-20)

Serbia (31-20), Draw (23-10), Switzerland (9-5)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark



Projected Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group D

1. Croatia (a): 6 (+5)

2. Iceland: 4 (+1)

3. Argentina: 1 (-3)

4. Nigeria: 0 (-3)

Group E

1. Brazil: 4 (+2)

2. Serbia: 4 (+1)

3. Switzerland: 2 (0)

4. Costa Rica: 0 (-3)

(a) denotes a team that's qualified for the next round. (e) denotes a team that's been eliminated from the tournament. Visit the official FIFA website for the full standings.

Preview

After becoming one of the World Cup giants to fall victim to surprise in the first round of group-stage results, Brazil should restore some normal order with victory over likely-looking whipping boys of their pool, Costa Rica.

While their draw with the Swiss was a disappointment, the Selecao sizzled for great portions of that outing, and the BBC's John Bennett wrote how they've evaded a short injury scare concerning key man Neymar this week:

It was thought that an ankle or foot injury he appeared to suffer in training could keep the Paris Saint-Germain maestro from their second match, although all appeared to be well in the days prior:

Costa Rica's 1-0 defeat to Serbia was hardly a blowout, but they showed a lack of innovation a lot of the time, something Brazil don't suffer from and are likely to express more following their Swiss surprise.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had an impressive first World Cup appearance in that win over Los Ticos, and presenter Matteo Bonetti underlined just how big a talent Serbia have in their midfield building to the Switzerland game:

It's unlikely Petkovic's men respect the Serbs as much as they did the Selecao in their opener, considering it's them who are now seven games unbeaten, although any change in game plan is likely to result in more goals conceded.

One can imagine these two teams being very fairly matched in their ability, with Switzerland relying on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Vaoln Behrami to impress once again, while Serbia need striker Aleksandar Mitrovic firing.

Lastly, we have a chance for Iceland to continue their run as the dark horses of Group D, although reporter Colin Udoh noted how the Super Eagles will attempt to counter the Scandinavians' set-piece threat:

That being said, it was the quality of the Icelandic counter-attack that startled in their 1-1 draw against Argentina, with Alfred Finnbogason's equaliser a perfect example of how swiftly they can break upfield.

Iceland may be the smallest nation in World Cup history, but their stature and willingness to fight isn't indicative of a "small-team mentality," and it looks like their structure will be too refined for an uninspiring Nigeria.