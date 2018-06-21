World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Friday's Schedule

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Denmark and Australia kept their 2018 FIFA World Cup hopes alive as they played out a 1-1 draw in Group C on Monday.

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring with a glorious strike after just seven minutes, but Australia equalised through Mile Jedinak's penalty which was controversially awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Here's a look at Thursday's results and a look ahead to Friday's matches.

Denmark 1-0 Australia



France vs. Peru, 8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET



Argentina vs. Croatia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Friday's Schedule

Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 3 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET



Nigeria vs. Iceland, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET



Serbia vs. Switzerland, 8 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Australia picked up their first point of the World Cup against Denmark in a hard-fought game. Eriksen lit up the first half with his goal as he powered home on the half volley after a clever reverse ball by Nicolai Jorgensen.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella shared his view of the strike:

Denmark should have doubled their lead on 24 minutes as Henrik Dalsgaard whipped in a cross but Jorgensen somehow managed to head wide from close range.

The Danes were made to pay as Australia managed to level the game before half-time, although there was a degree of debate about the award of the penalty.

Mathew Leckie rose for a ball into the box and his header struck Yussuf Poulsen's arm. Referee Antonio Mateu did not give the decision initially but after consulting the VAR monitor awarded the spot-kick.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News offered his view of the incident:

Jedinak made no mistake from the spot as he ignored goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel's attempts to distract him and sent the Leicester City man the wrong way.

Squawka Football showed how Australia's last three World Cup goals have all been penalties:

The second half was a tense affair with Australia the more dominant team, although they could not beat Schmeichel for a second time. The goalkeeper denied Daniel Arzani and Leckie late on as Denmark held on for a point.

The result means Denmark have four points from their opening two games and face France next. Australia have just one point and take on Peru in their final group game.