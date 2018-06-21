Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks Comfortable with Draft Slot, Doesn't Expect Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly unlikely to trade up from the No. 9 overall selection in the 2018 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Appearing Thursday on ESPN's Get Up!, Wojnarowski said the Knicks are "comfortable" at No. 9 and believe they can get the player they want at that spot.

The 2018 NBA draft will take place Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.