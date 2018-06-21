Women Allowed into Iranian Football Stadium for the 1st Time Since 1979

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 21, 2018

Iran might have lost against Spain in the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, but they secured an important victory off the pitch.

Back in Tehran, the country's women were allowed into a screening of the match at the Azadi Stadium.

It was the first time women were officially allowed into the stadium to watch football since 1979.

