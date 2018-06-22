Germany vs. Sweden: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Germany face a must-win situation when they take on Sweden in their second Group F match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The champions lost their opener against Mexico, while the Swedes bagged a narrow win over South Korea. Given Die Mannschaft's poor showing against El Tri, the team could make a handful of changes for this fixture.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming match.

Date: Saturday, June 23

Time: 9 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. BST, 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia

TV Info/Live Stream: ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Team News

According to WhoScored.com, both teams enter the match without significant injuries. That means Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof should be ready to return for Sweden, with Pontus Jansson expected to take a spot on the bench.

Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira were two of Germany's weakest performers in their loss against Mexico, and Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan are likely replacements, per WhoScored.

Make-or-Break for Germany

Die Mannschaft have been among the most consistent teams in world football for years, but all kinds of things went wrong in the loss against Mexico, putting their spot in the next round in serious threat.

Thomas Muller played one of the worst outings of his international career, an extension of the disappointing form he has displayed at club level last season.

There have been calls to drop the Bayern Munich man, but given his track record with the world champions, it seems unlikely.

As shared by ESPN FC's Raphael Honigstein, the 28-year-old obviously believes he needs to play:

Further back, Joshua Kimmich's tendency to contribute in attack created all kinds of problems in defence, as no one showed any urgency to slide into his spot to cover. Ozil simply forgot half the time, and when he did, Hirving Lozano easily exposed his defensive limitations with a simple cutback before scoring.

Kimmich won't be dropped―his attacking contributions are pivotal. Instead, expect manager Joachim Low to either instruct Ozil to keep an eye on things and drop back if needed or introduce a midfielder with a better feel for defending. Gundogan could be that man.

Like Mexico, Sweden have a tendency to do a lot of their damage out wide and in transition. RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg will pose similar problems as the one highlighted by Lozano, so change is desperately needed.

In attack, Germany need a little more urgency―Khedira and Ozil slowed the play down too much, and the directness of Reus should be a welcome sight.

Prediction: Germany 2-0 Sweden