World Cup 2018 Table: Updated Look and Predictions for Thursday's Matches

David Vincent/Associated Press

The group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup are in full swing, and two teams have already qualified for the knockout stages heading into Thursday's action, with Russia and Uruguay assured their spots.

On Thursday, France, Denmark and Croatia could join them, while another poor result could spell disaster for Argentina, one of the main contenders for the title.

Les Bleus will take on Peru, while Denmark face Australia. In the final match of the day, the Croatians go head-to-head with the Albiceleste.

Here are some predictions for Thursday's action, as well as a look at the updated standings:

France 1-0 Peru

Denmark 1-1 Australia

Argentina 2-1 Croatia

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, 1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, 1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Sweden, 1, +1, 3

2. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

3. Germany, 1, -1, 0

4. South Korea, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Les Bleus are still searching for their best form but took a key win in their first match, battling past Australia. They face another tough challenge on Thursday, as Peru impressed in their first outing, a losing effort against Denmark.

The South Americans played with enormous energy and a motor that never seemed to run dry, but a lack of attacking talent cost them. Efficiency in front of goal could prove the difference between a spot in the next round and an early trip home.

France star Paul Pogba was excited for the match to start:

Argentina struggled breaking down a well-organised Iceland side but will perhaps find a little more space against the Croatians. Luka Modric and Co. want to play football, rather than sit deep and hope for a few counter-attacks, so the match between the two favourites from Group D should be more open.

Croatia are at their best in space, and they have a ton of athleticism out wide that could really hurt Argentina's limited defence. The Albiceleste have a huge amount of attacking talent, however, so fans should expect plenty of goals.

Denmark did enough to grab a narrow win over Peru in their first match, and a similar outcome against Australia could be enough to secure their spot in the next round. Their man stars―especially Christian Eriksen and Pione Sisto―need to step up their game, however, or the knockout stages won't last long for the Danes.