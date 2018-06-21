Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 22 Broadcast

Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 22 BroadcastJune 21, 2018
While the basketball world is fixated on the impending arrival of NBA free agency and the NBA draft, the Big3 Basketball League is gearing up for its second season.
The three-on-three basketball league co-founded by rapper Ice Cube returns Friday with four games at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Ghost Ballers and 3 Headed Monsters kick off Friday's schedule, with defending champion Trilogy finishing off the night against Tri-State.
Joining the collection of recognizable stars for the second year of the Big3 are Carlos Boozer, Nate Robinson and Amar'e Stoudemire, as the league becomes a destination for retired players to flex their skill sets in a new format.
Big3 Week 1 Schedule
Date: Friday, June 22
Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 (Broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Game Schedule
Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Killer 3s vs. 3's Company
Power vs. Ball Hogs
Trilogy vs. Tri-State
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Ghost Ballers, 3 Headed Monsters Looking For Fast Start, Playoff Return
Ghost Ballers and 3 Headed Monsters got a taste of the Big3 postseason a year ago, but they both had their seasons end in a loss to undefeated Trilogy.
3 Headed Monsters, who advanced to the championship in 2017, beat Ghost Ballers by two points in the inaugural Big3 game at Barclays Center.
Rashard Lewis, who was named MVP last season, leads the 3 Headed Monsters roster with a Seattle feel to it coached by former Supersonics star Gary Payton.
After going 6-2 and making the title game, 3 Headed Monsters made improvements to the roster in an attempt to compete with Trilogy.
Reggie Evans joins Lewis, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Kwame Brown as the stars on the team, but they'll face a tough test from a Ghost Ballers squad that added Boozer.
Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis give Ghost Ballers the backcourt advantage in the Week 1 matchup, but 3 Headed Monsters make up for it down low with three of last year's top four rebounders on the roster.
With both teams dreaming of a postseason return, the Big3 season opener has the potential to be the most competitive contest of Friday's four-game slate.
Trilogy Looking To Remain Undefeated in Big3 Play
Trilogy set the standard for success in the Big3, as it ran the table in 2017 with an 8-0 regular-season mark and two postseason wins on the way to the championship.
Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington are one of the best frontcourt duos in the Big3, and they have a pair of shooters in Rashad McCants and Dahntay Jones able to provide support from beyond the arc.
Trilogy faces a new challenge in the final game Friday, as it takes on a revamped Tri-State squad headlined by the additions of Robinson and Stoudemire.
With Martin and Harrington going up against Stoudemire and Jermaine O'Neal, fans will receive a trip down memory lane with four strong frontcourt players from their era in the NBA squaring off.
On paper, Tri-State may not seem like a threat to Trilogy's perfect mark, but it has a pair of guards in Robert Hite and David Hawkins who carry plenty of experience from Europe's top leagues.
Hite and Hawkins could catch a few observers by surprise throughout the season as they look to prove their worth among a slew of former NBA stars.
