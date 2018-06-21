Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for June 22 Broadcast

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While the basketball world is fixated on the impending arrival of NBA free agency and the NBA draft, the Big3 Basketball League is gearing up for its second season.

The three-on-three basketball league co-founded by rapper Ice Cube returns Friday with four games at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Ghost Ballers and 3 Headed Monsters kick off Friday's schedule, with defending champion Trilogy finishing off the night against Tri-State.

Joining the collection of recognizable stars for the second year of the Big3 are Carlos Boozer, Nate Robinson and Amar'e Stoudemire, as the league becomes a destination for retired players to flex their skill sets in a new format.

Big3 Week 1 Schedule

Date: Friday, June 22

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 (Broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Game Schedule

Ghost Ballers vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Killer 3s vs. 3's Company

Power vs. Ball Hogs

Trilogy vs. Tri-State

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Head Coach: Gary Payton

Rashard Lewis

Reggie Evans

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

3's Company

Head Coach: Michael Cooper

Dermarr Johnson

Baron Davis

Drew Gooden

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Ball Hogs

Head Coach: Rick Barry

Brian Scalabrine

Josh Childress

DeShawn Stevenson

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Ghost Ballers

Head Coach: George Gervin

Mike Bibby

Ricky Davis

Carlos Boozer

Marcus Banks

Lee Nailon

Mario West

Killer 3s

Head Coach: Charles Oakley

Chauncey Billups

Metta World Peace

Stephen Jackson

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Mike James

Power

Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Corey Maggette

Cuttino Mobley

Glen Davis

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris Andersen

Tri-State

Head Coach: Julius Erving

Jermaine O'Neal

Amar'e Stoudemire

Nate Robinson

David Hawkins

Bonzi Wells

Robert Hite

Trilogy

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

Kenyon Martin

Al Harrington

Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Ghost Ballers, 3 Headed Monsters Looking For Fast Start, Playoff Return

Ghost Ballers and 3 Headed Monsters got a taste of the Big3 postseason a year ago, but they both had their seasons end in a loss to undefeated Trilogy.

3 Headed Monsters, who advanced to the championship in 2017, beat Ghost Ballers by two points in the inaugural Big3 game at Barclays Center.

Rashard Lewis, who was named MVP last season, leads the 3 Headed Monsters roster with a Seattle feel to it coached by former Supersonics star Gary Payton.

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

After going 6-2 and making the title game, 3 Headed Monsters made improvements to the roster in an attempt to compete with Trilogy.

Reggie Evans joins Lewis, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Kwame Brown as the stars on the team, but they'll face a tough test from a Ghost Ballers squad that added Boozer.

Mike Bibby and Ricky Davis give Ghost Ballers the backcourt advantage in the Week 1 matchup, but 3 Headed Monsters make up for it down low with three of last year's top four rebounders on the roster.

With both teams dreaming of a postseason return, the Big3 season opener has the potential to be the most competitive contest of Friday's four-game slate.

Trilogy Looking To Remain Undefeated in Big3 Play

Trilogy set the standard for success in the Big3, as it ran the table in 2017 with an 8-0 regular-season mark and two postseason wins on the way to the championship.

Kenyon Martin and Al Harrington are one of the best frontcourt duos in the Big3, and they have a pair of shooters in Rashad McCants and Dahntay Jones able to provide support from beyond the arc.

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Trilogy faces a new challenge in the final game Friday, as it takes on a revamped Tri-State squad headlined by the additions of Robinson and Stoudemire.

With Martin and Harrington going up against Stoudemire and Jermaine O'Neal, fans will receive a trip down memory lane with four strong frontcourt players from their era in the NBA squaring off.

On paper, Tri-State may not seem like a threat to Trilogy's perfect mark, but it has a pair of guards in Robert Hite and David Hawkins who carry plenty of experience from Europe's top leagues.

Hite and Hawkins could catch a few observers by surprise throughout the season as they look to prove their worth among a slew of former NBA stars.

