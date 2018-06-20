'Sugar' Shane Mosley Sues Doctor over Surgery, Alleged Attempted Cover-Up

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former welterweight champion "Sugar" Shane Mosley has reportedly filed a lawsuit alleging that he was mistreated by Dr. Gary Brazina.

According to TMZ Sports, Brazina recommended that Mosley undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to address pain he had been experiencing. However, court filings allege the surgery was more serious than Mosley was led to believe and that the doctor said he had to "detach some ligaments and reattach them with screws."

Furthermore, Mosley alleged he "developed a fever and rash the next day, and Brazina failed to tell him he also suffered a severe burn during his surgery" and that he "altered some pre-op paperwork to make it look like Mosley consented to a more invasive surgery than he did."

In August 2017, the 46-year-old told ESPN.com's Dan Rafael he was forced to step away from the sport because of complications from the surgery:

"I went in for a minor arthroscopic surgery to remove a couple loose bone fragments from my elbow and the surgery turned into a whole ordeal after the surgeon admittedly 'accidentally' burned me on my forearm, leading to a sick infection and needing like four or five days of IV antibiotics and two weeks of antibiotics at home. It was crazy and surreal to learn that I could never fight again.

"My right arm is ruined. They were supposed to make two 2-centimeter incisions in my elbow in a one-hour surgery, and I ended up in there over four hours and came out butchered."

Mosley, a former three-division champion, finished his career 49-10-1 with 41 wins by knockout. His last fight was a unanimous-decision loss to David Avanesyan in May 2016.