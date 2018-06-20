Lakers Reportedly Trade 2019 2nd-Round Pick to 76ers for No. 39 Overall Pick

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have made a trade...for the 39th overall pick in this year's draft.

The Lakers sent a 2019 second-round pick (via the Chicago Bulls) and cash considerations to the Philadelphia 76ers for this year's No. 39 overall pick Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Knicks May Trade Up for Bamba

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks May Trade Up for Bamba

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Swaggy Wants to See Cocaine Legalized

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Swaggy Wants to See Cocaine Legalized

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Salty HOU Fans Giving Ayesha Trash Reviews on Yelp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Salty HOU Fans Giving Ayesha Trash Reviews on Yelp

    Dave Schilling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Won't Trade Kevin Love

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Won't Trade Kevin Love

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report