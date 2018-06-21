College World Series 2018: TV, Live-Stream Schedule and Game Times for Thursday

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

There's just one game on the schedule for Thursday from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, at this year's College World Series.

Florida and Texas Tech are both facing elimination, with the winner moving on to play Arkansas in the bracket finals.

Ahead is the requisite viewing information and a breakdown of what to watch for in Thursday's game.

College World Series Schedule: Thursday, June 21

Texas Tech vs. Florida, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Florida

The No. 1 team in the nation during the regular season and the most dangerous offense in this year's College World Series field will battle it out in Thursday's elimination game.

After a dominant regular season, the Florida Gators stumbled out of the gates in Omaha with a 6-3 loss to Texas Tech. Now they'll face that same Red Raiders team in an elimination game.

Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar took the ball in the first two games, so the Gators will now be forced to rely on a pair of freshmen with the season on the line.

Jack Leftwich (23 G, 11 GS, 4-5, 4.32 ERA, 79 K, 75.0 IP) has filled the No. 3 starter spot the last two times through the rotation, with Tommy Mace (24 G, 6 GS, 5-0, 4.45 ERA, 41 K, 58.2 IP) pitching multiple innings out of the bullpen in relief of him in both of those games.

Ace Brady Singer (16 GS, 12-2, 2.33 ERA, 112 K, 108.0 IP will also be available on three days rest if the need arises.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech ranked among the national leaders in batting average (.311, fifth), home runs (82, eighth) and runs per game (8.2, third).

It could come down to what they can do on the mound.

Sophomore Caleb Kilian (19 G, 10 GS, 9-2, 3.04 ERA, 59 K, 68.0 IP) looks like the probable starter for Texas Tech.

Dylan Dusek (20 G, 5 GS, 3-0, 2.18 ERA, 31 K, 33.0 IP) could be the first man out of the bullpen after going just two innings as the starter in the team's Game 1 win over Florida.

The winner of this game will need two consecutive wins against Arkansas to advance to the finals.

