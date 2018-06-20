Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Kevin Love Isn't Being Shopped Ahead of 2018 NBA Draft

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly not looking to move Kevin Love as Thursday's NBA draft approaches.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, the Cavaliers "are not actively shopping" Love and "have interest" in keeping him in the fold next season "regardless of what decision LeBron James makes about his future in Cleveland."



Love, 29, has two years and $49.7 million remaining on his contract. He'll earn $24.1 million next season and $25.6 million in the final year of the five-year max he signed prior to the 2015-16 campaign.

During his fourth season in Cleveland, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was the only other qualified player to average at least 17 points and nine boards while draining better than 40 percent of his threes last season.

The five-time All-Star also finished with the second-highest player efficiency rating (22.4) among Cavaliers players who logged at least 500 minutes.

Love wasn't nearly as impactful in the playoffs. Over the course of 21 postseason appearances, the hybrid big man logged 14.9 points and 10.2 boards a night while shooting 39.2 percent overall and 34.0 percent from three.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.