Matt Forte Says He 'Wasn't Joking' When He Asked Bears for Job

Matt Forte officially retired as a member of the Chicago Bears in April, but he's making a push to hang around with the club as a member of Matt Nagy's coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old replied to a tweet regarding his interest in the new role and said he "wasn't joking" following an initial pitch to the team that selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft.

If the Bears are intent on bringing a consultant aboard, they could do worse than Forte.

The two-time Pro Bowler established himself as one of the NFL's premier three-down backs during his peak, and he finished his 10-year career with 14,468 yards and 75 touchdowns from scrimmage.

According to Pro Football Reference, he was the only running back who tallied at least 8,000 rushing yards and 500 receptions between 2008 and 2017.

Beyond Nagy, the former offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago's offensive coaching staff features offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, running backs coach Charles London and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey, among others.