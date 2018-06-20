Rory McIlroy on Phil Mickelson's Infamous US Open Putt: 'Honestly, I Laughed'

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: (L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Phil Mickelson of the United States shake hands on the first tee during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy thought some of the reaction to Phil Mickelson's unique putt in the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open went a bit overboard and didn't view Mickelson's bending of the rules as an affront to the game. 

"I saw what happened (after practice), and honestly, I laughed," McIlroy said, per USA Today's William S. Paxton. "I felt there was a massive overreaction to it. Knowing Phil, he knew what he was doing, and as a player who has been in that head space before in a tournament, I can see it happening."

Mickelson received a two-stroke penalty on the 13th hole of his third round after he struck a moving ball on the green:

     

