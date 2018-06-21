World Cup 2018 Predictions, Odds and Standings Ahead of Thursday's Group Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The world will be watching Lionel Messi once again on Thursday, when Argentina face Croatia in what promises to be one of the most fascinating matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia won their first game against Nigeria on Saturday, putting them in command of Group D, after La Albiceleste were held to a draw by Iceland.

That showdown caps off what is set to be a tremendous day, with Group C being the focus earlier on. Denmark and Australia get things started, before an enterprising Peru team go up against France, who remain one of the favourites for glory despite a sluggish win against the Socceroos in their first match.

It's set to be one of the best days of the group stage and one that feels decisive for two-time champions Argentina in particular.

Here is how the bookmakers are seeing things and a closer look at the three contests on show.

Thursday Fixtures and Odds

Denmark (7-10), Australia (37-10), Draw (3-1)

France (3-10), Peru (8-1), Draw (24-5)

Argentina (69-50), Croatia (2-1), Draw (23-10)

Figures courtesy of OddsShark

Preview

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Although Denmark's meeting with Australia may not be the most glamorous of the day, it's a crucial one for both sides.

The Socceroos will want to build on a promising but ultimately losing performance against France, and they will be aware defeat to the Danes will leave their chances of progression in tatters. If they can show a little more ingenuity in the final third, they are capable of getting something.

Denmark have one of the meanest defences in the tournament, and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel showed he's in tremendous form in the game against Peru with a string of excellent saves. As these figures illustrate, it appears to run in the family:

The main difference in this fixture is likely to be Christian Eriksen, though, as he can conjure a stunning pass or strike from distance out of nothing.

While the first Group C game is likely to be tight, the same can't be said for France's meeting with Peru, with the two sides set to be enterprising in their approach. The former, after just about getting past Australia, need a good performance too.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

To get it, head coach Didier Deschamps will need to find something more from his team as they continue to toil in the final third, even with some sparkling talent.

World Soccer Talk's Kartik Krishnaiyer believes there may be an upset here as a result:

Despite losing to Denmark, the manner in which Peru went about their business left many impressed. It's imperative for them that if they manage to create the same amount of chances against France, they take some.

The same could be said for Messi and Argentina, as the Barcelona man was uncharacteristically profligate in the match against Iceland. His missed penalty was one of 11 efforts he had on goal against the Scandinavian side.

Paul Hayward of the Daily Telegraph compared the approach of Messi for La Albiceleste to that of his great rival, Portugal and Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo:

While Argentina appeared disjointed against Iceland, Croatia resembled a well-oiled machine in their clash with Nigeria. The manner in which star men Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic controlled the tempo of the game was especially impressive.

They also have some excellent attacking talent in Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric.

If Argentina defend as they did against Iceland, Modric and his team-mates will get a lot of joy in the final third.

Predictions: Denmark 2-1 Australia, France 3-1 Peru, Argentina 2-2 Croatia