World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Updated Standings After Wednesday's Matches

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Uruguay booked their place in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The result also means that hosts Russia qualify from Group A while Egypt and Saudi Arabia are out.

Morocco have also been eliminated after slipping to a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in Group B. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game as Portugal picked up their first win.

Elsewhere in Group B Spain beat Iran 1-0 to move top of the group and level on points with Portugal. Iran are just a point behind and remain in contention going into the final round of group games.



Here's a look at the updated standings after Wednesday's matches.

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 2, +7, 6

2. Uruguay, 2, +2, 6

3. Egypt, 2, -3, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 2, -6, 0

Group B

1. Spain, 2, 1, 4

2. Portugal, 2, 1, 4

3. Iran, 2, 0, 3

4. Morocco, 2, -2, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Group G

1. Belgium, 1, +3, 3

2. England, 1, +1, 3

3. Tunisia, 1, -1, 0

4. Panama, 1, -3, 0

Group H

1. Japan 1, +1, 3

2. Senegal 1, +1, 3

3. Poland 1, -1, 0

4. Colombia 1, -1, 0

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez was on target as Uruguay saw off Saudi Arabia. The Uruguayan calmly stroked home at the far post after goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais misjudged a ball into the penalty area.

The game marked Suarez's 100th international appearance, and the goal was also a landmark, as shown by Opta:

Saudi Arabia put in a much-improved display from their opening defeat to hosts Russia and saw plenty of the ball but could not find a way past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay were once again far from impressive but did enough to win and were tough to break down. Oscar Tabarez's side will complete the group phase with a game against Russia which will decide who finishes top in Group A.

Group B is also hotting up with Portugal taking a step towards qualification with a win over Morocco.

Ronaldo took just four minutes to open the scoring as he headed home a landmark goal, per Match of the Day:

Portugal may have won the match but Morocco were the better team for long periods. Herve Renard's side created plenty of chances but could not put them away, and they were made to pay for a lack of precision in front of goal.

Simon Stone at the BBC warned against writing Portugal off:

The group's other game saw Spain secure a hard-fought win over Iran. Fernando Hierro's side scored the game's only goal through Diego Costa on 53 minutes, his second of the tournament.

Costa received the ball in the box and just as he turned Ramin Rezaeian came in to tackle, with the ball hitting the striker and flying past goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

The Atletico Madrid man said he was lucky after the match:

Iran did have chances and thought they had equalised when Saeid Ezatolahi fired home. His goal prompted big celebrations but they were quickly wiped out as the goal was disallowed for offside.

There was another scare for Spain late on as Mehdi Taremi headed just over, but they held on for a crucial three points which sets up a fascinating final round of fixtures. All four teams are in action on Monday as Portugal face Iran and Spain take on Morocco.