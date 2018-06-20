Wanderlei Silva Announces 4th Fight vs. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in Bellator

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 27: Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (green/black shorts) def. Wanderlei Silva (white/black shorts) - KO - 3:21 round 1 during the UFC 92 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 27, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Wanderlei Silva will fight Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in a Bellator card Sept. 29, the Brazilian announced Wednesday on Instagram.

"Like people say, it's very hard for a good professional to retire," Silva said (via MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz). "I just got a call from Bellator inviting to be part of the Sept. 29 [card] against Quinton Jackson in the main event in California. It's our fourth bout, I won two of the first three, so it's 2-1 for me."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MMA's Biggest 'What Ifs' Right Now

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA's Biggest 'What Ifs' Right Now

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboy Has Advice for ‘Arrogant' Leon Edwards

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Cowboy Has Advice for ‘Arrogant' Leon Edwards

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Nasty KO Lands Fighter UFC Deal in 1st Bout in 2 Years

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nasty KO Lands Fighter UFC Deal in 1st Bout in 2 Years

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach Wants GSP to Box Floyd Mayweather

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Coach Wants GSP to Box Floyd Mayweather

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report