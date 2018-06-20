Wanderlei Silva Announces 4th Fight vs. Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in Bellator

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Wanderlei Silva will fight Quinton "Rampage" Jackson in a Bellator card Sept. 29, the Brazilian announced Wednesday on Instagram.

"Like people say, it's very hard for a good professional to retire," Silva said (via MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz). "I just got a call from Bellator inviting to be part of the Sept. 29 [card] against Quinton Jackson in the main event in California. It's our fourth bout, I won two of the first three, so it's 2-1 for me."

