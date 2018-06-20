Adam Silver Calls Kevin Durant Joining Warriors an 'Abberation,' Praises Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in San Antonio, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't worried that Kevin Durant's signing with a loaded Golden State Warriors team two years ago is going to be a common practice.   

During Wednesday's episode of Golic and Wingo on ESPN Radio, Silver called Durant joining the Warriors an "aberration" because it came in the midst of a significant spike in the salary cap. 

"It was a bit of an aberration in our system, we had a spike in our cap, it enabled them to have additional cap room. The Warriors will tell you they would have figured out a way to get it done anyway."

      

