Adam Silver Calls Kevin Durant Joining Warriors an 'Abberation,' Praises Team

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't worried that Kevin Durant's signing with a loaded Golden State Warriors team two years ago is going to be a common practice.

During Wednesday's episode of Golic and Wingo on ESPN Radio, Silver called Durant joining the Warriors an "aberration" because it came in the midst of a significant spike in the salary cap.

"It was a bit of an aberration in our system, we had a spike in our cap, it enabled them to have additional cap room. The Warriors will tell you they would have figured out a way to get it done anyway."

