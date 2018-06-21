World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live-Stream Info for Thursday

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Denmark and Australia started off Thursday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action, with two more matches to be played. Group C will continue, as favourites France take on Peru, while Argentina and Croatia will battle it out in Group D. The two sides are seen as the favourites to advance from Group D.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remaining matches.

France vs. Peru: 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Argentina vs. Croatia: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Live-stream links: Fox Soccer Match Pass, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Neither France nor Argentina looked like potential world champions in their first outings, but both have the chance to grow into the tournament and turn some heads on Thursday.

Les Bleus take on a feisty Peruvian side that impressed in their first outing but ultimately lost out to a more talented Danish team.

Per Sky Sports News, the squad is mostly healthy going into the match:

France have bags of talent and should be able to handle the Peruvians even if they once again fail to play their best. Peru struggled in front of goal against Denmark, and France's defence should give them an even tougher challenge.

On the other end of the pitch, Les Bleus have countless options, with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe expected to play around Olivier Giroud. Ousmane Dembele is among their many other possibilities in attack.

For Argentina, that's where the main strengths lie as well. The Albiceleste didn't even bring Paulo Dybala off the bench in their draw with Iceland, a testament to their attacking depth. In hindsight, it may have been a mistake, and the Juventus man maintains he can coexist with the team's biggest star:

Lionel Messi had no space to work with against Iceland and can expect a similar approach from the Croats―it might be a good idea to introduce a second player who can run with the ball at his feet and create, forcing the European side to divide their midfield options.

Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic are superb creators, and keeping them busy with both Dybala and Messi could take them out of the match. It's a risky approach, but one that could yield huge benefits.