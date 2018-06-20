LeBron James, Tom Brady, James Harden Headline List of 2018 ESPY Nominees

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James drives against the Indiana Pacers in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The nominees have been released for the 2018 ESPY Awards, and LeBron James and Tom Brady are up for some hardware.

Per ESPN.com, James is nominated for best NBA player, while Brady will be competing against Jose Altuve, James Harden and Alex Ovechkin for best male athlete. 

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, Olympic halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, reigning WNBA MVP Sylvia Fowles and United States soccer star Julie Ertz are the nominees for best female athlete. 

      

