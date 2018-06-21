World Cup 2018 Standings: Predicting Thursday's Scores and Results

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Thursday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action will take place in Group C and Group D, as Denmark and France go looking for their second win and Argentina try to get their campaign on track against Croatia.

Denmark will take on Australia, while France face Peru. Both teams could book their spot in the knockout stages if things go their way.

In Group D, Croatia have the lead after their win over Nigeria, while Argentina could only muster a draw against Iceland.

Here are some predictions for Thursday's action, as well as a look at how the groups would look if those came to fruition.

Group C (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. France, 2, +2, 6

2. Denmark, 2, +1, 4

3. Australia, 2, -1, 4

4. Peru, 2, -2, 0

Group D (Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Argentina, 2, +1, 4

2. Croatia 2, +1, 3

3. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Denmark 1-1 Australia

Denmark were far from convincing in their narrow win over Peru, as the South Americans outplayed them for large stretches of the match. Their individual talent made the difference in the end, but even then, Christian Eriksen and Pione Sisto underwhelmed.

Australia did impress against France, but Les Bleus' significant advantage in talent eventually won out. The way the Socceroos played should give them a huge boost ahead of their second match, even if the result didn't go their way.

Dropping points at this stage of the competition isn't all that bad for the Danes―it may shake things up just enough for their big names to fire into action ahead of the knockout stages.

France 1-0 Peru

Les Bleus boast arguably more talent than any other team that has traveled to Russia, and it showed in their win over Australia. France were far from their best, but the constant pressure took its toll and led to a win.

Peru are in many ways similar to Australia but really struggled in front of goal, which came as something of a surprise―in CONMEBOL qualifying, it was their defence that looked suspect, with 26 goals conceded in 18 matches.

Their energy will make life difficult on just about any team they face, but like Australia, Peru lack the sheer talent to shut down France's attack for the full 90 minutes. Eventually, one of the many stars will find a way through.

Argentina 2-1 Croatia

The match between Argentina and Croatia should be an interesting one in terms of matchups, as both teams are built to play their best football against good teams and showed signs of weakness against the supposed minnows of Group D in their openers.

The Croats are built around a strong central midfield and the counter-attacking prowess of Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic. Argentina's main strengths lie in attack, and they're at their best when they have space, as opposed to when opponents sit deep and pull up a defensive wall, like Iceland did.

Croatia can't afford to fold back as close to their own goal, as that would negate the strengths of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. It remains to be seen just how daring Croatia will be with their defensive line, and whether they'll assign one of their midfielders to Lionel Messi throughout the match.