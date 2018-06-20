Japan and Senegal Supporters Filmed Cleaning World Cup Stadiums

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

Japan and Senegal supporters at the FIFA World Cup in Russia have become a viral hit after they were filmed cleaning up the stadium after their respective matches.

As reported by Chris Wright of ESPN FC, both sets of fans temporarily paused their celebrations after opening wins to pick up litter in the seats around them.

TYC Sports posted the following clip of Senegal's fans following their win over Poland at Spartak Stadium in Moscow:

Meanwhile, Christopher McKaig shared this video of Blue Samurai faithful doing the same after they beat Colombia at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk:

According to Wright, the fans were seen "collecting trash and organising into neat piles to help the stadium staff in their clean-up operation."

It's also noted Japan supporters carried out a similar job following their participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Japan-based football journalist Scott McIntyre told the BBC's Andreas Illmer that cleanliness is an important virtue in all aspects of the country.

"You often hear people say that football is a reflection of culture," he said. "An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean, and that's the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football."

The two sides in question actually meet at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg on Sunday in a crucial Group H showdown, and those typically tasked with getting the stadium in shape for the next game may have an easier afternoon than usual.