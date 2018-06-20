World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Kick-off Times and Live-Stream Info for Wednesday

FRANCISCO LEONG/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue on Wednesday after the opener between Portugal and Morocco, with Spain taking on group leaders Iran, while Uruguay can book their ticket to the next round with a win over Saudi Arabia.

If the Green Falcons don't win, hosts Russia will also qualify, while Egypt will be officially knocked out.

Spain drew 3-3 with Portugal in their opener, while Iran took the lead in Group B with a win over Morocco.

Here is a look at the remainder of Wednesday's schedule:

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia: 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Iran vs. Spain: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET, ITV (UK)/Fox (U.S.)

Live-stream links: Fox Soccer Match Pass, ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer.

Few expected Iran to be in the position they are right now, and their biggest test of the tournament so far will come on Wednesday. Spain are among the favourites for the title and will be eager to bounce back after their false start against the Portuguese.

La Roja dominated large stretches of the match but blundered away their lead, and the always-dangerous Cristiano Ronaldo took full advantage. In all likelihood, they won't make those same mistakes again, and even if they do, Iran don't have a striker of that calibre.

What they do have is a fantastic defence that only conceded twice in their qualifying group in Asia―and both those goals came after their World Cup place had already been secured.

They believe in their chances:

In Group A, Uruguay are expected to cruise past Saudi Arabia, who put together an awful showing in the opening match against hosts Russia, losing 5-0.

With Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani leading the line for La Celeste, and against an overmatched Saudi Arabia defence, Uruguay should find plenty of goals in Rostov-on-Don.