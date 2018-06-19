Astros' Franchise-Record Winning Streak Snapped at 12 Games After Loss vs. Rays

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Houston Astros' Evan Gattis (11) reacts after striking out as Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos throws the ball to the infield during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros' winning streak is over after 12 games. The Astros fell 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to end what was a franchise-record-tying unbeaten run.

Rays catcher Wilson Ramos drove home what proved to be the winning run with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.

The Astros scored twice in the bottom of the ninth Monday to come from behind for a 5-4 victory over Tampa Bay, thus keeping their streak alive.

Houston had no such luck Tuesday. Josh Reddick got into scoring position with two outs, but Jake Marisnick popped out to end the game.

Rays starter Blake Snell quieted the Astros offense, going seven innings and allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out six. Justin Verlander was just as good for Houston, notching 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

ESPN Stats & Info noted, however, Verlander's dominance hasn't coincided with wins in 2018:

The Astros will have an opportunity to start a new winning streak Wednesday, when they close out their three-game series with the Rays. First pitch is scheduled at 8:10 p.m. ET.

