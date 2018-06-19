Kevin Garnett Mentors Mo Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr. in 'Next Up'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Few people in the world are more qualified than Kevin Garnett to offer advice to up-and-coming big men with Thursday's NBA draft approaching.

That is exactly what the 15-time All-Star did in NEXT UP, a Facebook Watch series produced by NBA Digital.

Tuesday's episode featured Garnett training with University of Texas product Mohamed Bamba. Garnett also discussed a variety of topics with Bamba, including who he sees as the best shot-blockers in today's NBA.

Wednesday's episode will feature Garnett conversing and training with Michigan State product Jaren Jackson Jr.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Bamba to go No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks and Jackson to go No. 5 to the Dallas Mavericks in his most recent mock draft. If they are half as successful as Garnett was, their respective teams should be thrilled.

KG was the 2003-04 NBA MVP, the 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year and won the 2008 NBA championship. He also made 12 appearances on the All-Defensive team and earned nine All-NBA nods while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.