Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Keen on Nick Pope

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are said to be stepping up their interest in the 26-year-old who is seen as a cheaper alternative to Roma's Alisson or Stoke City's Jack Butland, per Adrian Kajumba at the Mirror.

Pope is currently at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with England after being called into Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament along with first choice Jordan Pickford and Butland.

The goalkeeper enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Clarets last season, he came in for the injured Tom Heaton and went on to become a permanent fixture in the team.

WhoScored.com highlighted his record:

Pope played a key role in Burnley's superb season which saw them finish in seventh place and secure European football for the first time in 51 years.

The Clarets conceded just 39 goals in 38 Premier League games, and their defensive solidity was one of their biggest strengths.

Pope's performances were recognised at the club's end of season awards, per Tyrone Marshall at the Lancashire Telegraph:

His performances also saw him called up by England, and he made his international debut as a substitute in the 2-0 World Cup warm-up win over Costa Rica.

Football commentator Darren Fletcher noted his rapid rise:

Pope's quality is evident but he does lack top-level experience having managed just one season in the Premier League. He is yet to sample European football, although he will feature in the UEFA Europa League for Burnley next season.

Liverpool have had issues with their goalkeepers as Loris Karius has emerged as the club's No.1 ahead of Simon Mignolet. However, a disastrous performance in the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid has cast fresh doubt over his future at the club.