Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Keen on Nick Pope

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Keen on Nick PopeJune 19, 2018
Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in the summer transfer window.
The Reds are said to be stepping up their interest in the 26-year-old who is seen as a cheaper alternative to Roma's Alisson or Stoke City's Jack Butland, per Adrian Kajumba at the Mirror.
Pope is currently at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with England after being called into Gareth Southgate's squad for the tournament along with first choice Jordan Pickford and Butland.
The goalkeeper enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Clarets last season, he came in for the injured Tom Heaton and went on to become a permanent fixture in the team.
WhoScored.com highlighted his record:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Nick Pope: No goalkeeper outside the traditional 'top-six' in the Premier League kept more clean sheets than Pope last season (11) Full player statistics: https://t.co/R1wtLC5f63 https://t.co/LFU29rupnN
Pope played a key role in Burnley's superb season which saw them finish in seventh place and secure European football for the first time in 51 years.
The Clarets conceded just 39 goals in 38 Premier League games, and their defensive solidity was one of their biggest strengths.
Pope's performances were recognised at the club's end of season awards, per Tyrone Marshall at the Lancashire Telegraph:
Tyrone Marshall @TyMarshall_LT
Two more gongs for Nick Pope tonight at the official Player of the Year awards. Players' player of the year and fans' player of the year. An incredible story. Hadn't played a minute of Premier League football until September 10 #twitterclarets
His performances also saw him called up by England, and he made his international debut as a substitute in the 2-0 World Cup warm-up win over Costa Rica.
Football commentator Darren Fletcher noted his rapid rise:
Darren Fletcher @DFletcherSport
What a season for Nick Pope - on Sept 10th he was on the Burnley bench against Crystal Palace with Tom Heaton the clear number 1. Now he’s heading to Russia with the #EnglandSquad 👏🏻👏🏻
Pope's quality is evident but he does lack top-level experience having managed just one season in the Premier League. He is yet to sample European football, although he will feature in the UEFA Europa League for Burnley next season.
Liverpool have had issues with their goalkeepers as Loris Karius has emerged as the club's No.1 ahead of Simon Mignolet. However, a disastrous performance in the UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid has cast fresh doubt over his future at the club.
